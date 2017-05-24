Queridos amigos y amigas: mi nombre es Iván prado y soy un payaso del colectivo Internacional Pallasos en Rebeldía, que desde el año 2003 ha viajado a lo territorios ocupados para mostrar nuestra solidaridad con la causa palestina e intentado, humildemente, mitigar los daños de la ocupación sionista a través del arte del payaso y del circo, actuando en campos de refugiados palestinos de Gaza, Cisjordania y Líbano.

En todos estos años he intentado acompañar su justa y digna lucha por libertad, organizando docenas de actos y actuaciones en favor de la libertad del pueblo palestino, y en el camino he conocido a grandes seres humanos entre ustedes.

Uno de estos héroes anónimo de la libertad es el artista de circo y payaso de Yenín, Abu Sakha, quien lleva 17 meses en prisión bajo detención administrativa, y que hoy, junto a 1500 presos palestinos más, lleva 35 días en huelga de hambre.

Por eso hoy, lunes 22 de mayo, he iniciado un ayuno solidario, una pequeña y simbólica muestra de fraternidad que hemos denominado #huelgadealegrias, y que tiene lugar en la Carpa de Circo de Rivas Vaciamadrid (Madrid) en favor de la #dignitystrike #SaltWaterChallenge.

Y también por eso el lunes 29 de este mes comenzaré una marcha vestido de payaso por el Camino de Santiago (ruta que miles de peregrinos hacen desde todos los lugares del mundo hasta la ciudad de Santiago de Compostela) para llegar el día 11 de junio a esa capital del turismo internacional, realizando actos de denuncia de la Detención Administrativa y pidiendo para que el 11 de junio (día en el que se cumplen 18 meses de su detención) liberen a Abu Sakha.

Son pequeñas muestras de amor por el pueblo palestino y por la dignidad humana, que nacen del corazón y del papel internacionalista que los payasos de todo el mundo venimos desarrollando desde hace cientos de años.

Los payasos amamos la libertad, por eso para Pallasos en Rebeldía el fin de ocupación sionista es una deber y una necesidad de toda la humanidad.

Fuerza y alegría para todos ustedes, que más pronto que tarde los presos serán liberados en un Palestina libre y feliz.

Iván prado

Portavoz Internacional de Pallasos en Rebeldía.

Madrid a 22 de mayo del 2017

OPEN LETTER TO PALESTINIAN PRISONERS

Dear friends and fellows: my name is Iván prado and I am a clown from the International community Pallasos in Rebeldía, that from the year 2003 has travelled to the occupied territories to show our solidarity with the Palestinian cause, and tried to, humbly, mitigate the damages of the Zionist occupation through the art of the clown and of the circus, acting in Palestinian refugees camps in Gaza, Cisjordania and Lebanon.

For all these years we have tried to accompany your fair and noble fight by freedom, by organizing dozens of acts and performances for the freedom of Palestinian people, and on my way I have known great human beings among you.

One of these anonymous freedom heroes is the artist of circus and clown from Jenin, Abu Sakha, who has been in prison for 17 months under administrative arrest, and who’s been, with 1500 Palestinian prisoners more, in a hunger strike for the last 35 days.

Therefore today, Monday 22 May, I have initiated a solidary fast, a small and symbolic sample of fraternity that we have designated #huelgadealegrias (#joystrike), and that takes place in the Carp of Circus in Rivas Vaciamadrid (Madrid) in favour of the #dignitystrike #SaltWaterChallenge.

And also therefore on Monday 29 of this month, I will begin a trip dressed as a clown by the Way of Santiago (a route that thousands of pilgrims walk from all the places of the world to the city of Santiago de Compostela), so I’ll arrive the day 11 June to this capital of the international tourism, realizing acts of protest to the Administrative Arrest and asking for his freedom on 11 June (when his arrest will be 18 months long).

They are small samples of love for the Palestinian people and for the human dignity, that rise from the heart and from the internationalist role that the clowns of all the world have been developing from hundreds of years.

We clowns love Freedom, therefore for Pallasos in Rebeldía, the end of Zionist occupation is a necessity for all the humanity.

Strength and joy for all of you, sooner, rather than later, the prisoners will be released in a free and happy Palestine.

Iván prado

International spokesman of Pallasos in Rebeldía.

Madrid on 22nd May of the 2017

